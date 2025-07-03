Soldiers, Marines Killed; DoD Identifies Previous Casualties

Four soldiers and four Marines have died in Iraq over the past two days, U.S. officials announced. And officials identified several other servicemembers killed previously.

-- Three Multinational Division Baghdad soldiers died around 2:15 p.m. yesterday when the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a roadside bomb in eastern Baghdad.

-- Three Marines assigned to Regimental Combat Team 7 died yesterday from wounds suffered due to enemy action in Anbar province.

-- One Marine assigned to Regimental Combat Team 5 died yesterday from injuries suffered due to enemy action in Anbar province.

-- A Multinational Division Baghdad soldier died around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1 in a non-combat-related incident north of Baghdad.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Meanwhile, the Defense Department released the identities of three servicemembers killed recently supporting the global war on terror.

-- Marine Cpl. Gary A. Koehler, 21, of Ypsilanti, Mich., died Nov. 1 in Anbar province. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

-- Marine Lance Cpl. Minhee Kim, 20, of Ann Arbor, Mich., died Nov. 1 in Anbar province. He was assigned to Marine Forces Reserve’s 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Lansing, Mich.

-- Army Sgt. Michael R. Weidemann, 23, of Newport, R.I., died Oct. 31 in Hit, Iraq, from injuries suffered when a roadside bomb detonated near his light medium tactical vehicle. Weidemann was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Giessen, Germany.

(Compiled from Multinational Corps Iraq and Defense Department news releases.)

Story by American Forces Press Service