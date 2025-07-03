Soldier, Marine Die in Iraq, DoD Identifies Two Marines Killed

A soldier and a Marine were killed yesterday in Iraq, officials in Iraq reported today.

A Multinational Division Baghdad soldier died when terrorists attacked his patrol with small-arms fire in western Baghdad.

The Marine was a member of Regimental Combat Team 7 and died from non-hostile causes while operating in Al Anbar province.

Officials are withholding the names of both pending notification of next of kin.

In addition, the Defense Department announced the names of two Marines who died while supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Lance Cpl. Luke B. Holler, 21, of Bulverde, Texas, died Nov. 2 while conducting combat operations in Al Anbar province, Iraq. He was assigned to Marine Forces Reserve’s 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, San Antonio, Texas.

Cpl. Michael H. Lasky, 22, of Sterling, Alaska, died Nov. 2 while conducting combat operations in Al Anbar province, Iraq. He was assigned to Marine Forces Reserve’s 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska.

(Compiled from Mulitnational Force Iraq and Department of Defense news releases.)

Story by American Forces Press Service