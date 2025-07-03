Iraq Violence Claims U.S. Servicemembers, Iraqi Guardsmen

Four U.S. servicemembers have been killed in Iraq over the past 48 hours -- two Marines in Fallujah and two soldiers in Baghdad.

News releases from Multinational Force Iraq said the Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, died of wounds received in action while conducting security and stability operations the Anbar province Aug.2.

The two soldiers, assigned to Task Force Baghdad, were killed when an improvised explosive device detonated Aug. 2. Two other soldiers were wounded and were taken to a military medical facility for treatment.

Another Marine assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit died today as a result of a non-hostile gunshot wound, according to a release.

The names of all the deceased are being withheld till next of kin are notified.

Three Iraqi National Guard soldiers were killed and four were wounded today when a vehicle-borne bomb exploded at a checkpoint in Baqubah. Other Iraqi National Guard soldiers responded to the incident, and 1st Infantry Division soldiers took the wounded to a military medical facility for treatment.

In other news from Iraq, military officials reported today that one of two brothers apprehended in May for possession of illegal weapons has received a four-year prison sentence. The other brother was found not guilty.

The brothers appeared Aug. 1 before the Central Criminal Court of Iraq. Multinational forces apprehended the brothers May 11 at a traffic-control point when a search of their vehicle turned up three 135 mm mortar rounds, two of which were packed with explosives and blasting caps.

In testimony presented during the trial, one brother said through a translator that he wanted to "kill Americans because Allah will protect me." A three-judge panel ruled that one of the brothers was unaware of the weapons in the back of the truck.

