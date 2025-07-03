Memorial Day Message From the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

This weekend, we pause to remember those soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coastguardsmen who lost their lives serving our nation. We remember not only our compatriots, but all those brave Americans from generations past whose legacy of service secured our freedom. America is safer today as a result of their service.

Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, "To fight a war, you must want something with all your might." Those we honor this Memorial Day gave more than all their might - they sacrificed all they had and all they might have been for the lives, liberties and futures of millions of others.

We have a personal connection to this year's holiday. Many of us know the names and faces of the more than 230 brave men and women in uniform who have paid the ultimate price in Afghanistan, Iraq and around the world securing our liberties in the Global War on Terrorism. We served with them and will never forget them. Their dedication, selflessness and sacrifice are real tributes to freedom for all Americans.

It is equally important that we remember the families of our fallen service men and women. We will keep them in our hearts, prayers and thoughts on this day - and every day.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff and I join with every American this Memorial Day in remembering those brave and dedicated Americans who gave all their might and all their tomorrows for our Nation and the future of so many.

Gen. Richard B. Myers, USAF

