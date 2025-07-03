Farewell From the Chairman

(Note to editors: Gen. Shalikashvili's last day is Sept. 30, 1997.

Gen. Shelton starts Oct. 1.)

Upon the completion of my tenure as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff I want to convey deepest thanks to each soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, Coastguardsman and civilian who serves this great nation and support the mission throughout the globe.

We have made quantum leaps in achieving new levels of effectiveness in joint warfighting. U.S. forces are admired in every corner of the world -- for professionalism, military skills, dedication to duty, can do spirit and compassion. The citizens of the United States can be justifiably proud of the military's outstanding service.

General Hugh Shelton will soon become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I am confident of his leadership and know that he will receive the same loyalty and support in dealing with the challenges and tasks ahead.

The professionalism of the men and women who serve is extraordinary. Thanks for a job well done -- it makes me extremely proud. The past 39 years have been very exciting and rewarding and I would certainly do it all over again if it were possible. However, the time has come to say farewell. Mrs. Shalikashvili joins me in saying goodbye and wishing you and your families all the best for the future.

With deepest thanks and best wishes,

Gen. John M. Shalikashvili, USA

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Story by National Guard Bureau