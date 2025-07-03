Pilot Information Security Assurance Site Is On Line

The Defense Information Systems Agency's DoD Information Security Assurance Support Environment pilot system is on line at http://mattche.iiie.disa.mil. The site is restricted to users with .mil and .gov e-mail extensions.

Operated by the agency's Information System Security Program Management Office, the system allows DoD personnel to share information security education, training and awareness; security certification and accreditation process guidance and advice; and information on various agency, Joint Staff and DoD information security programs. The pilot system provides:

A repository of general knowledge concerning the certification and accreditation process. The Formats and Examples segment contains sample formats and examples of past cases of certification and accreditation documentation and related or supporting information. Userss may search this repository by scanning an index of document titles. The Specific Advice segment catalogs previously answered questions. Topics focus on certification and accreditation process tasks and steps. Users may search by clicking on the "Specific Advice" link on the home page or in the footer of any other page.

An electronic bulletin board service and list server. Information will be posted in the Notices segment by certification and accreditation experts. Users may search by key words and also may subscribe to obtain automatic notification of selected topics. To subscribe, enter name and e-mail address, select "subscribe" and click "submit" at the main Notices window. Users receive a subscription confirmation by e-mail. Users may request new topics by sending e-mail to: web@seminole.iiie.disa.mil.

An electronic chat service. The Discussions segment lets clients chat with other certification and accreditation practitioners in real- and nonreal-time. Users must first register with a name and password and then simply log in. Information security experts may use this area as a medium to information certification and accreditation personnel in the field. Users may request new topics by sending e-mail to: web@mattche.iiie.disa.mil.

A help desk. Pilot help desk hours are weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding federal holidays. The desk is users' first and central point of contact, and staff try to answer as many questions as possible on the first call. More difficult questions are escalated to experts for research and resolution using a "trouble ticket" system for tracking and disposition. The help desk can be reached via e-mail at: helpdesk@mattche.iiie.disa.mil. The Whiteboard is a Java applet that allows users to interact with each other using a chat/drawing tool. Click on the home page "Whiteboard" link to download the applet. A "Feedback/Suggestions" link at the end of each segment brings up a template clients can use to send an e-mail message to: web@mattche.iiie.disa.mil.

A link to information security training opportunities;

A link to Multilevel Security/Secret and Below Interoperability information;

Links to various information security automated environments; and

Information on the Defense Information System Network Secret Internet Protocol Router Network connection approval process.

Users may find several areas of the pilot system "under construction" at any given time.

(From a Defense Information Systems Agency news release.)

Story by American Forces Press Service