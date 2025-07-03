Defense Secretary William S. Cohen joins children in sand table play at the Pentagon Child Development Center. Cohen and movie director Rob Reiner recorded a video message to military parents on the importance of the first three years of life. This message will preface the Reiner-produced video documentary "I Am Your Child." Reiner donated the video to DoD. The department will copy the documentary and send it to all family centers, new parent support programs, child development centers and other relevant installation organizations. The Armed Forces Radio and Television Service will also air the video. For free materials to assist in the parenting of young children, call (800) 447-3400. Another resource is the website www.iamyourchild.org, which focuses on the first years of life and ways parents can help their young children. Staff Sgt. Alicia K. Borlik, USA

Story by National Guard Bureau