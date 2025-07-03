Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving Day Message From the Secretary of Defense

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.1997

    When we look around the world, we see how much America has to be thankful for.

    The end of the Cold War has not ended the threat to our country, but we are far better off thanks to the strides toward freedom the world has made.

    As we all know, democracy is winning converts throughout the world -- from Latin America to the republics of the former Soviet Union.

    One important reason the world is making this progress is because of you -- the men and women of America's armed forces. Without your strong presence, we would not have won the Cold War. Your willingness to serve, sometimes at great sacrifice, has made this a safer world.

    Wherever you serve, your professionalism, your can-do attitude and your commitment have shown the best of the American character, and solidified our position of both moral and military leadership in the world.

    The citizens and nations of the world are thankful for you. On this Thanksgiving holiday, I wish you happiness and peace, and I thank you and your families for your service and sacrifice.

    Bill Cohen

    Location: WASHINGTON, US
