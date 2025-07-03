Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Council Discusses Defense Reform Initiative

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.1997

    Deputy Defense Secretary John J. Hamre (second from left) opens the first meeting of his newly formed Defense Management Council, which will direct DoD's Defense Reform Initiative effort. Announced Nov. 10 by Defense Secretary William S. Cohen, the initiative mandates cuts to "eliminate the fat and save the muscle." Hamre heads the council, which first convened Nov. 17 and began a "shape-up program" to produce initial results within three months. Council members include Walter B. Slocombe (left), DoD policy undersecretary; Rudy de Leon, personnel and readiness undersecretary (second from right); and Gen. Ralph E. Eberhardt (right), Air Force vice chief of staff. Council ranks include the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all DoD and service undersecretaries and service vice chiefs of staff. Staff Sgt. Alicia K. Borlik, USA

    Story by National Guard Bureau

