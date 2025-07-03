Indian Warriors Hold Sacred Pipe Ceremony

Dick Baker holds eagle feathers and a sacred pipe following a Nov. 10 ceremony honoring Indians who have fought in America's wars in Arlington (Va.) National Cemetery. Baker, Washington Metropolitan Chapter commander of the Vietnam Era Veterans Intertribal Association and a member of the Chippewa and Pueblo tribes, held the ceremony near a plaque dedicated at the cemetery on Nov. 10, 1986. Its inscription reads, "The Vietnam Era Veterans: Dedicated to our Indian warriors and their brothers who have served us so well. We are honored to remember you -- the indigenous people of America." Rudi Williams

Story by National Guard Bureau