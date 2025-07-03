Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indian Warriors Hold Sacred Pipe Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.1997

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    Dick Baker holds eagle feathers and a sacred pipe following a Nov. 10 ceremony honoring Indians who have fought in America's wars in Arlington (Va.) National Cemetery. Baker, Washington Metropolitan Chapter commander of the Vietnam Era Veterans Intertribal Association and a member of the Chippewa and Pueblo tribes, held the ceremony near a plaque dedicated at the cemetery on Nov. 10, 1986. Its inscription reads, "The Vietnam Era Veterans: Dedicated to our Indian warriors and their brothers who have served us so well. We are honored to remember you -- the indigenous people of America." Rudi Williams

    Story by National Guard Bureau

