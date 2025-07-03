Veterans Day Message from the Chairman

Since the end of World War I, America has set aside this day to celebrate the men and women who served so proudly in the defense of the United States. Throughout our history, veterans have played a key role in the growth of the nation. They explored the wilderness, helped build the canals and railroads that knit the country together, and guarded the frontier. And on a thousand battlefields, on land, at sea and in the air, they fought the great battles that decided our fate as a people and a country.

Today we enjoy the blessings of peace, a peace earned by the valor and sacrifice of millions of veterans whose ranks are filled with heroes, spanning every conflict of this century from the Great War to Desert Storm. Through a long and bitter Cold War, and in countless places stricken by war and famine, they brought help and hope and a chance for peace. In every town and city, in churches and schools and businesses across the land, their selfless service strengthens and inspires our great Nation. What would America be without its veterans?

The men and women of our armed forces join the Joint Chiefs and me in saluting our veterans on this sacred day. Your example of courage and duty is alive and well in the hearts of every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine in the force. May each of you take pride in your service, and in the proud legacy you left for those of us who still wear the uniform.

Gen. Henry H. Shelton, USA

Story by National Guard Bureau