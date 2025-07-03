Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Announces Aerial Demonstration Teams Schedules

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.22.1997

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Department aerial demonstration teams kick off the new season in March and perform through November.

    The Navy Blue Angels will perform at 35 events in 22 states and Canada. The Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at 37 events in 22 states and Canada. The Army's Golden Knights schedule will be released soon.

    Teams received about 200 requests to perform. The number of requests is limited by the length of the season, travel and training requirements, operational considerations and seasonal weather conditions.

    DoD selects sites to support its objectives and the interests of the armed services with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist the recruiting and retention goals of the services, enhance esprit de corps among service members and demonstrate professional skills and capabilities of the U.S. Armed Forces to the American public and U.S. allies, Pentagon officials said.

    Following are schedules for the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds:

    Blue Angels

    March 14    NAF El Centro, Calif.
       21-22     Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
       28-29     NAS Kingsville, Texas
    April 4-5   MCAS Beaufort, S.C.
        18-19   Barksdale AFB, La.
        25-26   NAS Norfolk, Va.
    May 2-3    Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
       9-10    Chattanooga, Tenn.
      16-17    Andrews AFB, Md.
      20,22    Naval Academy, Md.

         24    NAS Meridian, Miss.
      30-31    NAS/JRB Fort Worth, Texas
    June 6-7   Coney Island, N.Y.
       13-14   Eau Claire, Wis.
       20-21   Grissom ARB, Ind.
       27-28   Niagara Falls ARS, N.Y.
    July 4-5   Traverse City, Mich.
          11   Pensacola Beach, Fla.
       18-19   Dayton, Ohio
       25-26   Latrobe, Pa.
    August 1-2   Hanscom AFB, Mass.
           8-9   Seattle
     14-16   MCAS Miramar, Calif.
         22-23   Chicago
         29-30   Offutt AFB, Neb.
    September 5-7   Chesterfield, Mo.
            12-13   Halifax, Canada
            19-20   Robins AFB, Ga.
            26-27   Reading, Pa.
    October 3-4   Stockton, Calif.
          10-11   San Francisco
          17-18   Houston
          24-25   NAS Jacksonville, Fla.
         31   NAS/JRB New Orleans
    November 1   NAS/JRB New Orleans
            7   NAS Pensacola, Fla.

    Thunderbirds

    March 28-29   Punta Gorda, Fla.
    April 4    Luke AFB, Ariz.
      18-19    MacDill AFB, Fla.
      25-26    Point Mugu NAWS, Calif.
    May 2-3    Knoxville, Tenn.
       9-10    San Angelo, Texas
      16-17    Fairchild AFB, Wash.
         23    Kelly AFB, Texas
     27   Air Force Academy, Colo.
     30   Elmendorf AFB, Alaska
     31   Eielson AFB, Alaska
    June 6-7   N. Kingstown, R.I.
       13-14   Portland, Ore.
       20-21   Santa Fe, N.M.
       27-28   Davenport, Ind.
    July 4-5   Battle Creek, Mich.
       11-12   Plattsburgh AFB, N.Y.
       18-19   NAWS Whidbey Island, Wash.
          22   Cheyenne, Wyo.
       25-26   Selfridge ANGB, Mich.
    August 1-2   Vandenberg AFB, Calif.
           8-9   Abbotsford, Canada
         15-16   Big Flats, N.Y.
        29   Minot AFB, N.D.
            30   Grand Forks AFB, N.D.
    September 5-7   Cleveland, Ohio
            12-13   Westover ARB, Mass.
        19-20  Durango, Colo.
            26-27   Salinas, Calif.
    October 3-4   Sioux City, Iowa
          11-12   El Paso, Texas
      17-18   Muskogee, Okla.
           24   Columbus AFB, Miss.
         25   Little Rock AFB, Ark.
         31   Victorville, Calif.
    November 1   Victorville, Calif.
           7-8   Lake Charles, La.
     14-15   Lake City, Fla.

    (From a DoD release)

    Story by American Forces Press Service

