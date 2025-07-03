DoD Announces Aerial Demonstration Teams Schedules

Defense Department aerial demonstration teams kick off the new season in March and perform through November.
The Navy Blue Angels will perform at 35 events in 22 states and Canada. The Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at 37 events in 22 states and Canada. The Army's Golden Knights schedule will be released soon.
Teams received about 200 requests to perform. The number of requests is limited by the length of the season, travel and training requirements, operational considerations and seasonal weather conditions.
DoD selects sites to support its objectives and the interests of the armed services with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist the recruiting and retention goals of the services, enhance esprit de corps among service members and demonstrate professional skills and capabilities of the U.S. Armed Forces to the American public and U.S. allies, Pentagon officials said.
Following are schedules for the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds:
Blue Angels
March 14 NAF El Centro, Calif.
21-22 Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
28-29 NAS Kingsville, Texas
April 4-5 MCAS Beaufort, S.C.
18-19 Barksdale AFB, La.
25-26 NAS Norfolk, Va.
May 2-3 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
9-10 Chattanooga, Tenn.
16-17 Andrews AFB, Md.
20,22 Naval Academy, Md.
24 NAS Meridian, Miss.
30-31 NAS/JRB Fort Worth, Texas
June 6-7 Coney Island, N.Y.
13-14 Eau Claire, Wis.
20-21 Grissom ARB, Ind.
27-28 Niagara Falls ARS, N.Y.
July 4-5 Traverse City, Mich.
11 Pensacola Beach, Fla.
18-19 Dayton, Ohio
25-26 Latrobe, Pa.
August 1-2 Hanscom AFB, Mass.
8-9 Seattle
14-16 MCAS Miramar, Calif.
22-23 Chicago
29-30 Offutt AFB, Neb.
September 5-7 Chesterfield, Mo.
12-13 Halifax, Canada
19-20 Robins AFB, Ga.
26-27 Reading, Pa.
October 3-4 Stockton, Calif.
10-11 San Francisco
17-18 Houston
24-25 NAS Jacksonville, Fla.
31 NAS/JRB New Orleans
November 1 NAS/JRB New Orleans
7 NAS Pensacola, Fla.
Thunderbirds
March 28-29 Punta Gorda, Fla.
April 4 Luke AFB, Ariz.
18-19 MacDill AFB, Fla.
25-26 Point Mugu NAWS, Calif.
May 2-3 Knoxville, Tenn.
9-10 San Angelo, Texas
16-17 Fairchild AFB, Wash.
23 Kelly AFB, Texas
27 Air Force Academy, Colo.
30 Elmendorf AFB, Alaska
31 Eielson AFB, Alaska
June 6-7 N. Kingstown, R.I.
13-14 Portland, Ore.
20-21 Santa Fe, N.M.
27-28 Davenport, Ind.
July 4-5 Battle Creek, Mich.
11-12 Plattsburgh AFB, N.Y.
18-19 NAWS Whidbey Island, Wash.
22 Cheyenne, Wyo.
25-26 Selfridge ANGB, Mich.
August 1-2 Vandenberg AFB, Calif.
8-9 Abbotsford, Canada
15-16 Big Flats, N.Y.
29 Minot AFB, N.D.
30 Grand Forks AFB, N.D.
September 5-7 Cleveland, Ohio
12-13 Westover ARB, Mass.
19-20 Durango, Colo.
26-27 Salinas, Calif.
October 3-4 Sioux City, Iowa
11-12 El Paso, Texas
17-18 Muskogee, Okla.
24 Columbus AFB, Miss.
25 Little Rock AFB, Ark.
31 Victorville, Calif.
November 1 Victorville, Calif.
7-8 Lake Charles, La.
14-15 Lake City, Fla.
(From a DoD release)
Story by American Forces Press Service
