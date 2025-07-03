Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman's Holiday Message

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.15.1997

    Courtesy Story

    This holiday season, American families will come together once again to celebrate their faith, to welcome the New Year, and to treasure the simple joys of life. Many of the blessings we enjoy -- a nation at peace, a prosperous standard of living and a safe and secure future -- are a legacy of the sacrifice and hard work of our dedicated civilians and armed forces. Throughout the holidays, our military forces and civilian employees remain on duty, supporting our operations and guarding freedom's frontiers in remote locations around the globe.

    During the holidays, our thoughts and prayers go out to those in the Department of Defense serving far from home, doing difficult and sometimes dangerous missions away from family and loved ones. Every one of you is a national treasure, whose dedication and selfless service make a tremendous difference, not only to your fellow Americans, but to people in need all over the world. Each and every day, you show America at its very best!

    At this special time of year, Carolyn and I wish you a blessed, rewarding and safe holiday season. May the New Year bring you every happiness.

    Gen. Henry H. Shelton

    Story by National Guard Bureau

