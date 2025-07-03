Holiday Message from the Secretary of Defense

As we enter this joyous and festive season, let us pause to consider the tremendous role played by our troops in keeping the world peaceful and safe.

You have proven once again that American soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen are the best the world has ever known. You brought security where once there was instability. You brought hope to those who had none. You brought food to those who only knew hunger. You comforted the sick, and gave shelter to the homeless. By your very presence you became messengers of peace and symbols of American goodwill. Now, as we gather with our families to celebrate the season, let us reflect on the great accomplishments of the past year and remember those who cannot be with us, especially all our service members stationed in remote areas of the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with you that wherever you may be, you will be touched by the spirit of the season.

May the spirit, the magic, the peace and the joy of this holiday season be with you all. And may God grant you all the blessings you so richly deserve in the coming year. Happy Holidays to all of you.

Story by National Guard Bureau