Troops in Iraq Kill Suspected Terrorists, Seize Weapons

Coalition and Iraqi forces killed three suspected terrorists, captured one other and found a weapons cache in Iraq yesterday, military officials said.

East of Baghdad, coalition forces targeted an al Qaeda in Iraq leader of the Bizayz terrorist network, which operates east of Khan Bani Sad. The suspect reportedly commands a large group of terrorists in the region, and is believed to be the brother of an alleged al Qaeda in Iraq associate detained by combined forces March 2.

Intelligence reports led troops to the targeted individual’s location. Upon arrival, the assault force observed three suspected terrorists in the target vehicle, which was leaving the area.

Troops attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply with their instructions. The assault force eventually fired on the vehicle to stop it, killing three suspected terrorists in the engagement.

“(Al Qaeda in Iraq’s) corrupt, Taliban-like ideology and indiscriminate violence cannot be tolerated, and Iraqi and coalition forces will continue to disrupt their networks in an ongoing effort to improve security across Iraq,” said Army Maj. Winfield Danielson, a Multinational Force Iraq spokesman.

Elsewhere in Iraq yesterday, Multinational Division North soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, detained a cell leader as he attempted to flee from his home in Kirkuk. The man was responsible for a recent improvised-explosive-device attack on the soldiers, military officials said. Near his home, troops found weapons, ammunition and other equipment. Local citizens thanked the soldiers following the operation.

“It was great catching one of the criminal leaders responsible for the attack on my platoon,” said Army 1st Lt. Dan Keslar. “It was equally satisfying when we were thanked by local villagers for detaining this individual. When this happens, you know you are making a difference.”

(Compiled from Multinational Corps Iraq and Multinational Force Iraq news releases.)

Story by American Forces Press Service