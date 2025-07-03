Coalition Captures Six al-Qaida Suspects in Iraq

Coalition troops today and yesterday captured two wanted men and four others suspected of aiding al-Qaida in Iraq in Mosul and Baghdad, military officials reported.

The captures marked two days of operations to break up the leadership of al-Qaida in and around the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Today, coalition troops detained two suspects during an operation targeting a wanted man believed to be associated with Mosul’s al-Qaida in Iraq leaders.

Coalition forces operating yesterday in the Jazeera Desert west of Qayyarah, about 38 miles south of Mosul, captured a wanted man believed to have connections to regional al-Qaida in Iraq leaders. Two additional suspects were detained during the operation, officials said.

Today in Baghdad, coalition troops captured a wanted man suspected of helping an al-Qaida in Iraq assassin and recruiter of suicide bombers.

(From a Multinational Force Iraq news release.)

Story by American Forces Press Service