Coalition Captures Six al-Qaida Suspects in Iraq

Coalition troops today and yesterday captured two wanted men and four others suspected of aiding al-Qaida in Iraq in Mosul and Baghdad, military officials reported.
The captures marked two days of operations to break up the leadership of al-Qaida in and around the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.
Today, coalition troops detained two suspects during an operation targeting a wanted man believed to be associated with Mosul’s al-Qaida in Iraq leaders.
Coalition forces operating yesterday in the Jazeera Desert west of Qayyarah, about 38 miles south of Mosul, captured a wanted man believed to have connections to regional al-Qaida in Iraq leaders. Two additional suspects were detained during the operation, officials said.
Today in Baghdad, coalition troops captured a wanted man suspected of helping an al-Qaida in Iraq assassin and recruiter of suicide bombers.
(From a Multinational Force Iraq news release.)
Story by American Forces Press Service
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 19:31
|Story ID:
|521074
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
