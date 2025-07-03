Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Captures Six al-Qaida Suspects in Iraq

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2008

    Coalition troops today and yesterday captured two wanted men and four others suspected of aiding al-Qaida in Iraq in Mosul and Baghdad, military officials reported.

    The captures marked two days of operations to break up the leadership of al-Qaida in and around the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

    Today, coalition troops detained two suspects during an operation targeting a wanted man believed to be associated with Mosul’s al-Qaida in Iraq leaders.

    Coalition forces operating yesterday in the Jazeera Desert west of Qayyarah, about 38 miles south of Mosul, captured a wanted man believed to have connections to regional al-Qaida in Iraq leaders. Two additional suspects were detained during the operation, officials said.

    Today in Baghdad, coalition troops captured a wanted man suspected of helping an al-Qaida in Iraq assassin and recruiter of suicide bombers.

    (From a Multinational Force Iraq news release.)

