Forces Detain Suspect, Net Weapons in Iraq

Coalition and Iraqi forces detained one suspect and seized a weapons cache during operations in Iraq this week.
Iraqi and coalition forces detained a suspected criminal on a warrant in northwestern Baghdad's Kadhamiyah district on May 20. The suspect was wanted for allegedly promoting sectarian violence in the Hurriyah neighborhood, military officials said.
Troops took the suspect to a secure location for further questioning.
During a May 19 operation, combined forces discovered a large cache in the Aqur Quf area west of the Iraq capital. The stockpile contained rockets, mortars and other military equipment.
An explosive ordinance disposal team detonated a portion of the weapons and secured the remainder for further investigation, military officials said.
(Compiled from Multinational Corps Iraq news releases.)
Story by American Forces Press Service
|05.21.2009
|07.03.2025 17:59
|518758
|WASHINGTON, US
|1
|0
