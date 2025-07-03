Forces Detain Suspect, Net Weapons in Iraq

Coalition and Iraqi forces detained one suspect and seized a weapons cache during operations in Iraq this week.

Iraqi and coalition forces detained a suspected criminal on a warrant in northwestern Baghdad's Kadhamiyah district on May 20. The suspect was wanted for allegedly promoting sectarian violence in the Hurriyah neighborhood, military officials said.

Troops took the suspect to a secure location for further questioning.

During a May 19 operation, combined forces discovered a large cache in the Aqur Quf area west of the Iraq capital. The stockpile contained rockets, mortars and other military equipment.

An explosive ordinance disposal team detonated a portion of the weapons and secured the remainder for further investigation, military officials said.

(Compiled from Multinational Corps Iraq news releases.)

Story by American Forces Press Service