    Forces Detain Suspect, Net Weapons in Iraq

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2009

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    Coalition and Iraqi forces detained one suspect and seized a weapons cache during operations in Iraq this week.

    Iraqi and coalition forces detained a suspected criminal on a warrant in northwestern Baghdad's Kadhamiyah district on May 20. The suspect was wanted for allegedly promoting sectarian violence in the Hurriyah neighborhood, military officials said.

    Troops took the suspect to a secure location for further questioning.

    During a May 19 operation, combined forces discovered a large cache in the Aqur Quf area west of the Iraq capital. The stockpile contained rockets, mortars and other military equipment.

    An explosive ordinance disposal team detonated a portion of the weapons and secured the remainder for further investigation, military officials said.

    (Compiled from Multinational Corps Iraq news releases.)

    Story by American Forces Press Service

    Date Taken: 05.21.2009
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    American Forces Press Service
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

