New Health System Site Makes Information Accessible

The Military Health System has launched a new Health.mil Web site that provides a single point of entry to military health news, information and resources.

The site is part of the Defense Department's continued commitment to make health information available and easy to find, officials said. Content is categorized by topic or audience, including servicemembers, retirees and families; health care providers; educators and researchers; Military Health System staff; Defense Department leaders; and the media.

"We've listened to the feedback from our users and redesigned the site to make it better-easier to navigate and easier to find information," said Dr. Michael Kilpatrick, director of strategic communications for the Military Health System. "The new Health.mil is better organized, better looking, and more seamlessly integrated with our social media efforts."

The new design better serves the system's health care beneficiaries by providing links to Tricare and eBenefits up front. An easy-to-navigate layout provides multiple paths to the information, including an exposed site map and a topic index on every page. The new site includes improved Section 508 compliance for the disabled and is easier to use with mobile devices. A robust search function pulls in results from across multiple organizational Web sites within the Military Health System.

America's Military Health System is a unique partnership of medical educators, medical researchers and health-care providers and their support personnel worldwide. This Defense Department enterprise consists of the office of the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; the medical departments of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and Joint Chiefs of Staff; the combatant command surgeons; and Tricare providers, including private-sector health-care providers, hospitals and pharmacies.

(From a Military Health System news release.)

Story by American Forces Press Service