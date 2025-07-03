Air Force Medical Team Deploys to Chile

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Medical Support team with more than 80 Airmen from 13...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Medical Support team with more than 80 Airmen from 13 different bases boards passenger buses in route to awaiting C-17 Globemaster IIIs in prepararion of their deployment to Chile from Lackland Air Force Base, Tx., Mar. 8, 2010, to aid local medical personnel in their response to victims of the 8.8 magnitude earthquake Feb. 27. The EMEDS team will operate in the city of Angol, Chile, and be capable of providing robust medical care to earthquake victims. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennie J. Davis III see less | View Image Page

An Air Force expeditionary medical support team from Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, will arrive here today to help people impacted by a magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck the nation Feb. 27.

The team, consisting of more than 80 airmen, including 63 medical personnel, will conduct humanitarian assistance operations in the city of Angol, southeast of Concepcion, an area that suffered considerable damage as a result of the historic seismic event.

The deployment is being funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development's Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance as part of a multiagency relief effort by the U.S. government in Chile. The medical team will join other relief activities already under way.

The medical team is equipped and staffed to provide surgical, primary care, pediatric, radiological, gynecological, laboratory, pharmaceutical and dental services. The airmen will work alongside Chilean civilian medical personnel during their deployment.

On March 7, U.S. Southern Command deployed a 10-person

command-and-control team here to assist the U.S. military group overseeing U.S. military assistance to Chile in the earthquake’s aftermath.

On March 6, two Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft and a team of about 50 airmen from the Missouri Air National Guard’s 139th Airlift Wing arrived here to support and augment a Chilean air force-led airlift relief operation delivering aid to affected communities near the earthquake's epicenter.

(From a U.S. Southern Command news release.)

Story by American Forces Press Service