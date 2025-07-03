Combined Force Detains Multiple Insurgents

An Afghan and coalition security force detained multiple suspected insurgents during an operation to capture a Taliban leader in the Zharay district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province today, military officials reported.

The wanted Taliban leader serves as the senior insurgent in the Sangin district and he attempts to enforce Taliban law on civilians in the area, officials said. He also plans and executes roadside bombings and other attacks against Afghan and coalition forces.

In other Afghanistan operations today:

-- A combined force detained several suspected insurgents during a search for a senior Taliban leader in the Ghorak district of Helmand province. The insurgent leader conducts attacks against Afghan and coalition forces operating in the Sangin and Kajaki districts. He’s also active in intimidation and murder campaigns against Afghan civilians who refuse to adhere to Taliban law.

-- A combined force detained two suspects while searching for a Taliban leader in the Andar district of Ghazni province. The sought-after insurgent conducts roadside bombings and other attacks against Afghan and coalition troops, primarily along Highway 1. He also directs suicide assaults and other attacks against Afghan and coalition bases.

-- A combined force detained two suspects during a search for a Taliban leader in the Maidan Shahr district of Wardak province. The leader organizes roadside bombings and other attacks against Afghan and coalition troops throughout the province, and supplies weapons and ammunition to insurgents.

-- In the Reg-e Khan Neshin district of Helmand province, a combined force discovered a drug cache containing more than 1,030 pounds of narcotics and also seized an AK-47 rifle, along with four ammo magazines with 115 rounds.

-- A combined force discovered a drug cache containing 1,980 pounds of narcotics in the Nawah-ye Barakzai district of Helmand province.

Story by From an International Security Assistance Force Joint Command News Release