    Senate OKs Haney for Stratcom; Scaparrotti for Korea Command

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2013

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    The U.S. Senate yesterday confirmed President Barack Obama’s nominations of Navy Adm. Cecil D. Haney to take command of U.S. Strategic Command, and of Army Lt. Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti to be promoted to full general, and to take command of U.S. Forces Korea.

    Scaparrotti also will command United Nations Command and Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command. He currently serves as the director of the Joint Staff in the Pentagon.

    Haney currently serves as the commander of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet. He previously served as Stratcom’s deputy commander.

    Story by American Forces Press Service

    Date Taken: 08.01.2013
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    American Forces Press Service
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

