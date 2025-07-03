Senate Confirms Carter as 25th Secretary of Defense

The U.S. Senate today confirmed former Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter as the 25th secretary of defense.

Two days after the Senate Armed Services Committee voted unanimously to approve Carter’s nomination, the full Senate, in a 93-5 affirmative vote, confirmed President Barack Obama’s nominee for the top position in the Defense Department.

Carter will not assume his official duties until he takes the oath of office, a ceremony expected to occur in the next several days.

Until that time, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Adm. John Kirby said during a recent press briefing, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel “will continue to carry out the full responsibilities of his office and he will do so right up until the time his successor is confirmed and installed.”

