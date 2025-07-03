Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Confirms Carter as 25th Secretary of Defense

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2015

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    The U.S. Senate today confirmed former Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter as the 25th secretary of defense.

    Two days after the Senate Armed Services Committee voted unanimously to approve Carter’s nomination, the full Senate, in a 93-5 affirmative vote, confirmed President Barack Obama’s nominee for the top position in the Defense Department.

    Carter will not assume his official duties until he takes the oath of office, a ceremony expected to occur in the next several days.

    Until that time, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Adm. John Kirby said during a recent press briefing, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel “will continue to carry out the full responsibilities of his office and he will do so right up until the time his successor is confirmed and installed.”

    (Follow Cheryl Pellerin on Twitter: @PellerinDoDNews)

    Story by Cheryl Pellerin, DoD News, Defense Media Activity

    Date Taken: 02.11.2015
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:18
    Story ID: 504515
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    DoD News, Defense Media Activity

