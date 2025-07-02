Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Commander takes over Marine Corps Forces in Europe

    Marine Corps Force Europe and Africa Change of Command

    Photo By Master Sgt. Scott Schmidt | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert Sofge, Jr., hands over command of U.S. Marine Corps...... read more read more

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    07.03.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Scott Schmidt 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa held a change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany July 3, 2025.

    U.S. Marine Corps Major General Robert B. Sofge, Jr., relinquished command of MARFOREURAF to Major General Daniel L. Shipley.

    The ceremony reflected MARFOREURAF’s continued commitment to strengthening alliances and maintaining readiness in the European and African theaters. Under Major General Sofge’s leadership, MARFOREURAF focused on enhancing cooperation with allies and partners through diverse operations and exercises.

    "When it comes to a group of individuals who can ensure our warfighting lethality, you can count on the Marines," said U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, U.S. European Commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

    Major General Shipley expressed his eagerness to continue the legacy that past commanders have established.

    "We will always be ready when our nation is least ready," said Shipley upon taking command. "This will require us to be forward-leaning and forward-looking."

