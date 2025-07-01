COMPACAF hosts conference with 17 international Air Force commanders

Photo By Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar | USAF Col. Anthony Mullinax, PACAF Logistics Plans and Programs chief, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar | USAF Col. Anthony Mullinax, PACAF Logistics Plans and Programs chief, speaks to attendees during a quarterly Pacific Air Chiefs Virtual Conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Mullinax provided the opening presentation for the conference topic of “Distributed and Resilient Logistics”, providing a comprehensive overview of strategies and lessons learned in establishing, integrating, and sustaining logistical networks, which is a vital element in contingency and disaster response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, hosted a quarterly Pacific Air Chiefs Virtual Conference (PAC VTC) with Air Chiefs and Chiefs’ representatives from 17 Allies and partners participating in the call at PACAF Headquarters, Hawaii, June 25, 2025.



The teleconference is a versatile tool that reaffirms PACAF’s commitment to multilateral partnership and Air Chief dialog despite great distances. It provides a senior-leader forum to discuss topics affecting forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and beyond.



“I’m thankful for everyone being here and sharing in this VTC,” said Schneider. “In a previous discussion we touched on the importance of logistics, and how it fortifies airpower sustainment. On this, nothing we do is a single effort in the Indo-Pacific environment.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Mullinax, PACAF Logistics Plans and Programs chief, delivered the VTC’s opening presentation: “Distributed and Resilient Logistics,” providing a comprehensive overview of strategies and lessons learned in establishing, integrating, and sustaining logistical networks, a vital element in contingency and disaster response efforts.



“All our forces are different, and we face different challenges,” Schneider said. “There’s commonality we can take advantage of opportunities to do force exercises, to look at field training events, where we can put these lessons to the test.”



The hallmark of resilient partnerships is the persistent pursuit of opportunities to exchange knowledge and experience between mission partners, and the VTC continues to be an effective way to foster inclusion and coordination in building a secure Indo-Pacific region.