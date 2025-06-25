Cabins are available to rent year-round at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground; recreation season in full swing for 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown June 26, 2025, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown June 26, 2025, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground cabins have a lot to offer guests and the recreation season is now in full swing for people to enjoy Pine View Recreation Area, said Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Those cabins are available to rent year-round. And during the recreation season guests can get more than just a cabin to enjoy.



“We have 16 cabins that are available to rent,” Karis said.



Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.



Following are the cabin rental rates at Pine View Campground:



• duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $100 Sunday-Thursday, $115 Friday-Saturday; general public, $110, Sunday-Thursday, $135 Friday-Saturday.



• lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $115 Sunday-Thursday and $130 Friday-Saturday; general public, $140 Sunday-Thursday and $155 Friday-Saturday.



• loft log cabin — military or DOD employee rate, $85 Sunday-Thursday, $100 Friday-Saturday; general public, $105 Sunday-Thursday, $120 Friday-Saturday.



• east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $130 Sunday-Thursday and $145 Friday-Saturday; general public, $155 Sunday-Thursday and $170 Friday-Saturday.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office at 502-898-3517.



Now an active outdoor recreation area for 50-plus years, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles of hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.



“Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more,” Karis said. “We want people to know that around the entire Pine View Recreation Area there’s opportunities to enjoy some fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities."



A great outdoor recreation opportunity for the public to see and visit are the Pine View Recreation Area hiking trails, Karis said.



“If you want to see something incredibly beautiful ... then come see Trout Falls,” Karis said in previous news article. “They are a sight to see.”



People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com or by going on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



