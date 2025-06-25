Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG 9 Visits USS Chosin

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Story by Lt.j.g. Michael Brennan 

    USS Chosin

    USS Chosin hosted Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, aboard for a tour of the War Dragon and an all-hands call, where he presented awards to Sailors, June 26. Following the tour of the ship and awards, RDML Marks recognized the crew for their hard work and emphasized the strike group priorities of readiness and training during an all-hands call. Chosin is currently completing basic phase events in order to prepare and train for future sustained deployments.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 11:37
    Story ID: 502000
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG 9 Visits USS Chosin, by LTJG Michael Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download