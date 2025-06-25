CSG 9 Visits USS Chosin

USS Chosin hosted Rear Adm. Wilson Marks, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, aboard for a tour of the War Dragon and an all-hands call, where he presented awards to Sailors, June 26. Following the tour of the ship and awards, RDML Marks recognized the crew for their hard work and emphasized the strike group priorities of readiness and training during an all-hands call. Chosin is currently completing basic phase events in order to prepare and train for future sustained deployments.

