Hawaii-Born Sailor Honored as Navy’s Top Junior Radiology Technician

ROTA, Spain (June 15, 2025)– Hospital Corpsman Second Class Herbert C. Amarillo, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, has been named the 2024 Navy Radiology Junior Radiology Technician of the Year; a reflection of the care, dedication, and purpose he brings to every patient and every mission.



Originally from Kahului, Hawaii, Amarillo joined the Navy a decade ago with a vision: to see the world and pursue higher education. “Serving in the Navy means sacrifice, growth, and pride,” said Amarillo. “It’s not always easy but knowing I’m contributing to something that truly matters makes it all worth it.”



The award recognizes a year of exceptional performance. Amarillo completed more than 1,500 radiological procedures and maintained more than $1.5 million in imaging equipment. He also supported five forward deployed naval vessels, 41 tenant commands, and more than 8,000 patients. His leadership helped elevate departmental training compliance to more than 90 percent, ensuring safe, uninterrupted operations in a high-demand medical environment.



According to Cmdr. Justin Taylor, a staff radiologist, Amarillo’s commitment to service reaches into every corner of the community he supports. In his off-time Amarillo volunteers with the United Service Organization (USO) and has given more than 1,000 volunteer hours to their cause to date. He has also earned recognition as the USO July 2024 Volunteer of the Month.



“Growing up in Hawaii, the concept of ‘ohana’ taught me to support the people around me,” he said. “In the Navy, I carry that same spirit, whether it’s training a fellow corpsman or volunteering in the community.”



As the Navy continues to invest in high-tech healthcare and advanced medical training, Sailors like Amarillo demonstrate how a career in the Navy doesn’t just lead to personal growth, it saves lives and strengthens global partnerships.



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota Military Training Facility within the Iberian Peninsula.



Navy Medicine is represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

