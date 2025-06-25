Vermont National Guard Open House Returns This Fall with Expanded Parking, Military Exhibits, and Family Fun

Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | More than 6,000 visitors showed up to an open house hosted by the Vermont Air and Army...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell | More than 6,000 visitors showed up to an open house hosted by the Vermont Air and Army National Guard, where military aviation, equipment, vehicles, munitions and flight simulators were on display, along with a career fair, musical performances and police dog demonstrations, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 11, 2022. The event was planned to coincide with the Vermont National Guard's observance of the 21st anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 which saw Vermont Air National Guard F-16s flying patrols over NYC in the immediate aftermath of the attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont National Guard will host an Open House at the Vermont Air National Guard Base on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This free, rain-or-shine event will feature an impressive lineup of military and civilian aircraft and vehicles, flight and driving simulators, exciting demonstrations, live music, food trucks, job and education fairs, and interactive exhibits from both the Army and Air National Guard.

“This Open House builds and strengthens community relationships, partnerships, and connections,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard. “We live and serve right here in Vermont. Opening our gates gives us the opportunity to connect with our neighbors, answer questions, and share the important work our Soldiers and Airmen do every day, both at home and around the world.”

New this year is a STEM Exploration Zone featuring hands-on displays, robotics, virtual reality, and flight simulators for future innovators of all ages. The event will also include an expanded Family Zone, complete with bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, games, nursing and changing stations, and covered eating and rest areas.

“We were honored to welcome more than 6,000 guests to our last Open House in 2022 and we're expecting a larger turnout this year,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “This year we’ve expanded our parking, partnered with local law enforcement for improved traffic flow, and added even more exhibits to make this event bigger and better for families.”

Attendees can expect an F-35 flyby, working dog demonstration, military band performances, Norwich Silent Drill Team, a “jaws of life” demonstration and guided access to aircraft and vehicles, plus opportunities to meet the pilots, mechanics, medics, engineers, and other professionals who serve in the Vermont National Guard.

“This is more than just an Open House, it’s a celebration of service and way for us to say thank you to our supportive community,” said Blair. “We’re proud of what we do, and this is our chance to share that pride with Vermonters.”

Event Details



When: Sunday, September 7, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Vermont Air National Guard Base, 80 Falcon St., South Burlington

Admission & Parking: Free

Rain or Shine: Covered seating, rest areas, and family accommodations (including nursing and changing stations) will be available. Some demonstrations are weather-dependent.

For Purchase: Various military-themed merchandise and delicious local food truck cuisine



For additional details visit www.airguardopenhouse.com, which will be updated regularly, and follow the “Vermont Guard Open House” event on the Vermont Air National Guard Facebook page. For specific questions please email 158FW.PA.PublicAffairs@us.af.mil.