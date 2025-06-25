USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Surgeon strengthens medical partnerships in Serbia

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Megan Crusher | Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon, and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Megan Crusher | Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon, and Brig. Gen. Prof Dragan Dincic, M.D./Ph.D., head of Military Health Department of Ministry of Defence in Serbia, exchange gifts during lunch after attending the Platinum Wolf 25 Distinguished Visitor day in Vranje, Serbia, June 26, 2025. The PW25 exercise focused on regional stability, partnership and interoperability between the U.S., regional forces and the Serbian Armed Forces, with this year featuring the Balkan Medical Task Force exercising their ability to provide medical assistance and rapidly respond to a broad range of medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Megan Crusher) see less | View Image Page

Several high-ranking officials from U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and the Ohio National Guard, participated in the Distinguished Visitor day at Exercise Platinum Wolf 25 in Bujanovac, Serbia, June 26,

2025.



Hosted annually, Platinum Wolf is a multinational peacekeeping operations exercise designed to increase the capacity of participating nations to conduct joint operations. This year’s iteration marked the first time both USAFE-AFAFRICA and the Balkan Medical Task Force took part in the exercise, highlighting the growing scope of allied cooperation and medical integration in the region.



“The strength of our alliances is built on relationships, and this exercise is a powerful example of how medical readiness and partnership go hand-in-hand,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, USAFE-AFAFRICA command surgeon. “Whether responding to a crisis or preparing for future operations, our ability to work together effectively saves lives and strengthens our collective security.”



During the exercise’s Distinguished Visitor day event, Stamp met with military medical leaders and representatives from partner nations, including the Ohio National Guard, which serves as Serbia’s State Partnership Program counterpart. Their presence, alongside Allies and partners, demonstrated unified support for regional security and readiness.



The BMTF is central to this collaboration. It is a multinational modular medical unit comprised of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Serbia. Headquartered in Skopje, North Macedonia, BMTF provides coordinated medical response in support of civil authorities during natural disasters and crises within and beyond the region.



The BMTF, which achieved full operational capability in 2019 and NATO medical evaluation certification in 2023, reflects years of sustained cooperation among Balkan nations. The task force continues to receive strong support from the United States, Norway, and the European Union.



With EU recognition as an international organization and growing logistical capacity, the BMTF’s deployment potential extends beyond the Balkans, ensuring medical readiness, expanding partner interoperability and strengthening humanitarian disaster response.



“This exercise highlights not just our individual capabilities, but the power of integrated medical teams from across the Balkans and beyond,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shelly Brackman, OHNG medical liaison for the SPP. “It’s about building trust and being ready—together—for whatever mission lies ahead.”



USAFE-AFAFRICA’s participation in Platinum Wolf 25 reinforces its enduring priorities of people, partners, posture, and readiness. The command remains postured to deliver global reach, rapid response and medical readiness across both the European and African theaters.



As Stamp emphasized during his engagements, “Our mission is to defend, deter, and deepen partnerships. Through exercises like Platinum Wolf and through teams like the BMTF, we make that mission real—on the ground, with our Allies and partners, and for the future.”



Prior to the DV day, Stamp and his team visited the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade on June 25 and the American Corner in Bujanovac on June 26. The MMA is a premier Serbian military hospital and research institution capable of assembling top medical experts within minutes to respond to critical situations. The American Corner visit included an engagement with local children, medical students and doctors, fostering person-to-person connections and demonstrating continued U.S. interest in medical diplomacy and education.



Exercise Platinum Wolf 25 underscores USAFE-AFAFRICA’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships, advancing regional interoperability, and enhancing medical readiness in the Balkans.