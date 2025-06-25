Photo Story: June 2025 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter June 11, 2025, during training at Fort McCoy, Wis. In early June 2025, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation supported Wisconsin National Guard training at Fort McCoy on multiple fronts with multiple helicopters. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)\ see less | View Image Page

Aircrews with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operated UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters June 11, 2025, during training at Fort McCoy, Wis.



In early June 2025, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation supported Wisconsin National Guard training at Fort McCoy on multiple fronts with multiple helicopters.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



