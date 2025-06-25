Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: June 2025 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

    June 2025 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Aircrews with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard operated UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters June 11, 2025, during training at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    In early June 2025, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation supported Wisconsin National Guard training at Fort McCoy on multiple fronts with multiple helicopters.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 15:44
    Story ID: 501925
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: June 2025 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

