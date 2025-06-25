Celebrate Independence Day savings on grilling essentials and more through June 30 – July 13 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | Commissary patrons can celebrate Independence Day savings with the Defense Commissary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissary patrons can celebrate Independence Day savings with the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) “Thrill of the Grill: Global Summer, Local Flavor” event. As you fire up the grill and host your backyard barbecue, look for unbeatable deals on all your summer favorites and grilling essentials in the latest Commissary Sales Flyer for June 30 to July 13. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://deca.webdamdb.com/directdownload.php?ti=547900803&tok=hGshjZ4vTRQx6NnX9rTeugRR&token=$2y$10$N/MPGvVE1icDwv.nQenVMuHBtuSG8Jl2dax3v2ifRShey4qAgmfri





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Commissary patrons can celebrate Independence Day savings with the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) “Thrill of the Grill: Global Summer, Local Flavor” event (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill).



As you fire up the grill and host your backyard barbecue, look for unbeatable deals on all your summer favorites and grilling essentials in the latest Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) for June 30 to July 13.



Make your Fourth of July cookout sparkle with savings on your favorite soda from July 1 to 5: 12-pack cans of Coke products at four for $16, Pepsi products at four for $14 and Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) products at four for $16. This stateside promotion is available while supplies last and includes stores in Hawaii and Alaska.



Round out your holiday menu with unbeatable deals on USDA Choice beef bulgogi at just $5.51 per pound and pork spareribs for only $2.46 per pound. Plus, add fresh corn on the cob for just 50 cents each – perfect for the grill – and juicy seedless watermelon starting at $4.99 each.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• Freedom’s Choice Marinated Meats (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/meat_poultry/freedom_s_choice_marinated_meats/r/3654269159807652471) will have you winning the neighborhood grilling showdown. Enjoy these nine 24-oounce varieties.



Selection and price may vary by store:

o Pollo Asado (Thin-Sliced Chicken Breast)

o Shawarma (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs)

o Teriyaki (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs)

o Lemon Herb (Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs)

o Santa Maria Tri-Tip

o Carne Asada Skirt Steak

o Garlic Peppercorn Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

o Sweet & Smoky Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

o Pork Bulgogi



• “Fire Up the Flavor.” Save $3 when you buy any three participating products of Nathan’s Franks, Eckrich Sausage & Kingsford Charcoal at select stores. Patrons can also enter for a chance to win $500 in Commissary Gift Cards. Look for grilling displays at your commissary. Offers and sweepstakes available at select locations while supplies last.



• The “Thinking Outside the Box.” (TOTB) featured recipe is Grilled Cubed Steak (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/grilled_cubed_steak/r/3657145249945358751). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• BIG MEAL. Little Price. Stateside customers can enjoy big flavor for a small price with the Smokey Supper Plate – smoked sausage, mustard potato salad, organic broccoli, zesty cornbread and a sweet strawberry shortcake bar – good for a family of four for under $20 (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_smokey_supper_plate/r/3659298679270936821).



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $85 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon on Commissary CLICK2GO and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187). If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, just two for $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO™ mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.