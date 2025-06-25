Fort Jackson took a different approach to reaching the community during a combined Community Information Exchange and Housing Town Hall, June 24.



In the past, the two were held separately and didn’t include an opportunity to speak one-on-one with directorates, activities and leaders.

“We really believe that Fort Jackson should be an assignment of choice, so we are excited to take some time out today,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander.



Some of the changes were made in hopes of capturing “a greater audience in person,” he said of the event.



Slide show presentations were replaced with brief introductions and the opportunity to meet and ask questions directly to the directorate representatives.



It was also an opportunity to meet Col. David G. Gaugush, garrison commander, who took command June 17. He said he was looking forward to working with the community.



The slide show presentation are available for viewing at: https://home.army.mil/jackson/my-fort/for-families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2025 Date Posted: 06.26.2025 15:03 Story ID: 501615 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Community, post meet one-on-one, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.