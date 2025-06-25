YPG Halo Chapel welcomes new religious service officer

The Halo Chapel at U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) welcomes Staff Sgt. Noe Barrera the new religious service officer.



Barrera who has served for 10 years grew in Zapata, Texas and said he joined the Army because it’s a “family tradition.” His parents served in the Army for 20 years, and he enjoys the “structure” of Army life.

Between his Army career and growing up as an Army Brat, a nickname that’s given to kids of Soldiers, Barrera has lived all over the U.S. and in South Korea.



In his role as the noncommissioned officer in charge at the Chapel, he’s responsible for the coordination of resiliency events and services, bringing the community together.



“When the recruiter told me I get to help Soldiers that was the biggest thing that helped me choose this MOS [military occupational specialty].”



Barrera said his work is “very fulfilling.” He values the opportunities within his position allowing him to connect with and help his fellow Soldiers.



“Talking to Soldiers, helping Soldiers, coordinating help for Soldiers. Suicide intervention. I have done plenty of those in my career. Understanding what Soldiers are going through because I more than likely have been through it myself.”



In his free time, his wife and three young kids keep him busy. Since arriving in April, they are getting acquainted with the post and the “sense of community” YPG offers.

Date Posted: 06.25.2025 Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US