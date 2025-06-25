Airborne EOD technicians, Combat Engineers train to enable joint forcible entry operations

Photo By Sgt. Zachary Ta | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kaleb Leonard, assigned to 767th Explosive Ordnance Demolition...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Zachary Ta | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kaleb Leonard, assigned to 767th Explosive Ordnance Demolition Company, prepares a retrieval line at Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 29, 2025 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. 767th EOD Company participated in an airborne exercise in collaboration with 362nd Combat Engineer Company and 55th Public Affairs Company (COMCAM). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Ta) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Combat Engineers trained for joint forcible entry missions during large-scale combat operations with the storied 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Army EOD technicians from the 767th Ordnance Company (EOD) and Combat Engineers from the 362nd Combat Engineers Company participated in an Immediate Response Force exercise in support of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.



Capt. Edward E. Clukey, the commander of the 767th EOD Company, said the EOD Soldiers conducted a 48-hour airborne operation and EOD skills training lanes.



“Airborne EOD teams jumped with full combat equipment into the drop zone and then completed a night land navigation infiltration movement to Little Engineer Field on Fort Bragg to set up a patrol base in preparation for follow on operations,” said Clukey.



The training took place near the Fort Bragg Sicily Drop Zone at a replica flight landing strip called Little Engineer Airfield, a training site that enabled observers and controllers to create challenging scenarios for the EOD techs and Combat Engineers to overcome.



Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Huston, the Sapper Platoon Sergeant, led the 362nd Combat Engineers Company Soldiers during the training.



EOD techs conducted flight landing strip clearance missions and trained for EOD operations during a lodgment expansion. The EOD techs also observed heavy equipment crater backfill operations.



“The 362nd Combat Engineers Company showed us their capabilities and their tactics, techniques and procedures. As a company, we learned where we can best integrate throughout the operation,” said Clukey. “If EOD companies want to provide the best support possible to their customers, they need to train and fight like them.”



The Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based 767th EOD Company “Chickenhawks” are part of the 192nd EOD Company, 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Clukey said his EOD techs train with supported maneuver formations as often as possible.



“This enables the EOD Soldiers and platoon leadership to integrate and build trust with their customers while expanding their own tactical expertise and interoperability for different mission sets,” said Clukey, adding that the EOD techs and Combat Engineers validated their standard operating procedures during the real time airborne training exercise.



“The highlight of the exercise was experiencing the grit and tenacity of our EOD Soldiers. Conducting a high intensity night infiltration is difficult,” said Clukey. “However, it’s far more difficult after you just jumped out of a moving airplane and are carrying heavy equipment. Our Soldiers exemplify what it means to be driven and tenacious EOD technicians and we could not be prouder of them.”



A native of Helotes, Texas, Clukey graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s degree in engineering psychology. He has served in the Army for 8 years.



The 767th EOD Company deployed a platoon on short notice to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in October 2024 and recently redeployed to Fort Bragg.



As part of the Immediate Response Force, the unit supports short and no notice deployments wherever they are needed in times of crisis.



Clukey said it takes smart, tough and tenacious Soldiers to jump out of airplanes into a warzone and defuse bombs for their nation.



“They show up every day ready to work and contribute to a difficult mission set, refusing to fail at any time,” said Clukey. “Their positive attitude and drive make the company and its culture what it is today.”