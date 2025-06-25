Louisville District Humphrey selected as LRD Chief of Regulatory

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District’s Chief of Operations, Mr. Waylon Humphrey, has been selected to serve as the Chief of Operations and Regulatory for the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD). He officially assumed the role on June 16 and will serve in this assignment through the remainder of 2025.



Mr. Humphrey brings more than 15 years of experience in Operations and Military Construction Programs with the Louisville District, most recently serving as the Chief of Operations since 2021.



A licensed Professional Engineer in Kentucky and Ohio, Mr. Humphrey is a graduate of USACE’s Leadership Development Program (Levels II and III). He holds a Master of Engineering in Engineering Management and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisville’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering.



“We are excited to have Waylon join the LRD team and appreciate his willingness to step into this critical role for both the region and the nation at such a dynamic time,” said Mr. Joseph Savage, LRD Regional Programs Director.

