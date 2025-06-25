USAG-Miami Director of Human Resources receives Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Award

Photo By Kathryn Haire | USAG-Miami Director of Human Resources, Sandra Brown, receives Employer Support of the...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Haire | USAG-Miami Director of Human Resources, Sandra Brown, receives Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Award presented by Major General Javier A. Reina. Brown was nominated by Allice Panameno, an Air Force Reservist and Directorate of Human Resources contractor. see less | View Image Page

Major General Javier A. Reina presented Sandra Brown with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Award, recognizing her exceptional support for service members. Brown, the U. S. Army Garrison-Miami Director of Human Resources, was nominated by Allice Panameno, an Air Force Reservist and Directorate of Human Resources contractor.



Panameno praised Brown's understanding of the demands faced by Reservists, stating, "As a proud military veteran herself, Mrs. Brown understands the demands and challenges of serving in the Reserves. She has been nothing but supportive and encouraging, constantly pushing me to grow in both my civilian and military careers.”



Panameno further emphasized Brown's character and leadership: "Everyone who works with Mrs. Brown respects her and looks up to her not just for her experience, but for who she is as a person. She truly embodies what it means to lead with her heart. Her support for service members and her care for all employees makes her a rare and inspiring presence in the workplace. I’m honored to have learned from her.”



The Department of Defense presents these ESGR awards to recognize and promote supportive employment practices for service members and to foster stronger relationships between employers and the military community.



USAG-Miami, home to U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and part of the U.S. Army's Installation Management Command, provides quality installation support services, infrastructure, and force protection to support mission readiness for USSOUTHCOM, Special Operations Command South, tenant units, their service members, families, and Department of Army civilians. For more information about USAG-Miami, visit www.southcom.mil/usag-miami/