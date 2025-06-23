1-2 SBCT Transfers Authority to 1-4 SBCT

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, uncased their colors, and the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, cased theirs during a Korea Rotational Force transfer of authority ceremony held June 18, on Camp Casey.



The ceremony marked the end of the rotation for the 1st SBCT, 2ID, known as the Ghost Brigade, commanded by Col. Christopher Nunn, and the beginning of the rotation for the 1st SBCT, 4ID, Task Force Raider, commanded by Col. J. Clint Tisserand.



During the Ghost Brigade’s rotation, they achieved several key milestones, highlighting their ability to fight if called upon. These milestones included participation in major joint exercises such as Freedom Shield and a rigorous 10-day Korean Combat Training Center rotation alongside the Republic of Korea Army’s 17th ID and 16th Mechanized Brigade. The rotation focused on battalion-level offensive and defensive operations in challenging terrain.



The brigade also hosted the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge testing, drawing over 1,300 participants from across the peninsula, with nearly 400 Soldiers earning their badges.



“From the frigid cold at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, KCTC and the western corridor, Wet Gap Crossing at the Imjin river, Underground Facilities training and the BCT Air Assault in Twin Bridges, E3B at Camp Casey/Hovey and Humphreys, the opportunities provided to make our Soldiers and units better from the 2nd Infantry Division cannot be matched,” said Col. Christopher Nunn, the brigade commander of the Ghost Brigade. “The warrior division welcomed us with open arms and made this an outstanding place to live as well,” said Nunn.



Throughout the deployment, the brigade fired more than 2.3 million rounds and logged over 50,000 miles, significantly enhancing their training readiness, lethality, and interoperability with combined forces.

The KRF BDE falls under the 2nd Infantry Division while on the peninsula. The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division is the only permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. The 2nd Infantry Division deters aggression and maintains peace on the Korean Peninsula; and if deterrence fails, “Fight Tonight” in support of the U.S-Republic of Korea Alliance.



“The training opportunities provided to make our Soldiers better in South Korea was unmatched.” said Col. Nunn. “We’re fortunate that the warriors of the 2nd Infantry Division, Major General Lombardo, Command Sgt Maj. Shaiko, Brig. Gen. Woodward, Brig. Gen. Brown, Col. Kranc, and all of the staff from the warrior division worked so tirelessly to support our BCT unit to ensure not only were we ready to fight but that we became better trained and better prepared to fight in defense of this great country,” said Nunn.



Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, praised the Ghost Brigade for its contributions.



“You got after it,” Lombardo said. “You trained as you fight. It is because of you and your leadership and the great NCO's that you made us more lethal and combat ready. You got after the science of warfighting,” said Lombardo.

Following Lombardo’s comments, Col. Tisserand expressed his enthusiasm in being a part of 2ID and continuing the mission. “To the Warrior Division, we’re honored to be part of the team,” Tisserand said. “We’re prepared to train and ready to Fight Tonight!”

