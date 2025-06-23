340th FTG welcomes new honorary commanders

Photo By Jet Fabara | (From left to right) The 340th Flying Training Group welcomed four new honorary...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | (From left to right) The 340th Flying Training Group welcomed four new honorary commanders - Jason Birdsell, Texas Axe and Ale owner; Bill Gerlt, San Antonio Mission Assistant General Manager; Seymour Battle, III, Senior Vice President of Communications, Public Relations, and Engagement at Valero Energy; and Tim Salier, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Membership/Ticketing Operations for the San Antonio Spurs - during an induction ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on June 18, 2025. After the induction ceremony, honorary commanders and their guests were able to tour Building 100, a historic landmark known as the Taj Mahal, at JBSA-Randolph. The intent of the honorary commander program helps promote and strengthen relationships between military and civilian communities. see less | View Image Page

After the program completion of the 340th Flying Training Group’s previous honorary commanders, the group inducted four new local civic leaders during a ceremony on June 18, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, to serve as honorary commanders for the headquarters and the group’s three local Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas squadrons: the 39th Flying Training Squadron and the 433rd Training Squadron, and the recently re-activated 487th Training Squadron.



“Today's selection of these leaders – who represent the best of our community – demonstrates the importance we place on the relationship and collaboration between the surrounding cities and our Citizen Airmen within Military City USA,” said Col. Anthony Straw, 340th FTG commander.



The 340th - an Air Force Reserve unit - is the largest flying training group in the Air Force. It supports Air Education and Training Command specialized undergraduate pilot training, joint primary pilot training, pilot instructor training, introduction to fighter fundamentals, Euro-NATO joint jet pilot training, United States Air Force Academy Airmanship programs, Air Force Reserve undergraduate flying training, and enlisted basic military training. The group’s commander, Col. Straw, invited Tim Salier, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Membership/Ticketing Operations for the San Antonio Spurs, to serve as the group’s honorary commander.



Tim joined Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) in 2000 and was named Vice President of Business Development in 2017. In his current role, he oversees San Antonio Spurs business development, membership, ticket operations and Austin spurs business operations. He began his career with SS&E as a sales manager before being promoted to director of sales in 2003. He was awarded NBA group sales manager of the year for the 2004-2005 season. He elevated to the role of senior director of sales in 2008 and was later named vice president of franchise business operations overseeing the entire business operations of three SS&E franchises, including the San Antonio rampage (ahl), San Antonio stars (WNBA), and Austin spurs (NBA development league). He was also named NBA development league executive of the year for the 2014-2015 season. He is an alumni of Leadership San Antonio class 36 and a member of the 2011 San Antonio business journal 40 under 40. He’s also served on the Leadership San Antonio class 40 steering committee and is a board member for Baylor University’s S3 program.



The 433rd TRS - the only squadron of Reserve military training instructors in the Air Force - develops and maintains an integrated cadre of highly-qualified Reserve MTIs to support basic military training operational needs. Reserve MTIs serve side-by-side with active-duty mission partners to create the next generation of Airmen for the Air Force. The squadron also routinely supports Reserve Officer Training Corps and officer training school programs. Squadron commander Lt. Col. Kurtis Darden invited Bill Gerlt, San Antonio Missions Assistant General Manager, to serve as the squadron’s honorary commander.



Bill joined the San Antonio Missions in January 1997 as the director of merchandising and remained in that role until September 2007 when he was promoted to his current role as an assistant general manager. Bill is responsible for selling season ticket and partial plan memberships, group tickets, and hospitality areas as well as developing corporate partnerships.



The 39th FTS’ primary mission is to direct all aspects of pilot production, programs, and interfacing with various host units, as well as producing Pilot Instructor Training graduates to Air Education and Training Command bases and fighter aircrew to the Combat Air Forces. Squadron instructors routinely accomplish more than 10,000 training sorties per year in the AT-38C, T-38C, and T-6A aircraft. Squadron commander Lt. Col. Phillip Johnston invited Jason Birdsell, Texas Axe and Ale owner, to serve as the squadron’s honorary commander.



After high school, Jason joined the United States Marine Corps, which he served with the 4th Air Wing. After serving in the marine corps, he attended UCLA and earned a degree in Anthropology and Archaeology. Currently, Jason owns an entertainment venue called Texas Axe & Ale in Marion, Texas.



The 487th TRS’ primary mission is to maintain administrative control for all U.S. Air Force Reserve initial aircrew training students: pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers, career enlisted aviators, and remotely piloted aircraft pilots. 487th TRS commander Lt. Col. Christine Wagner invited Seymour Battle, III, Senior Vice President of Communications, Public Relations, and Engagement at Valero Energy, to serve as their honorary commander.



Seymour serves as Senior Vice President of Communications, Public Relations, and Engagement at Valero Energy, responsible for the company’s communications, public and media relations, advertising, community engagement, philanthropic investments, and sponsorships. Prior to his current role, he served as vice president of accounting systems, reporting to Valero’s chief accounting officer and controller. Seymour has been with Valero for over 19 years. He is an alumnus of the Harvard University Young American Leadership Program (YALP), Leadership San Antonio class 43 (LSA), and the Leadership San Antonio class 49 steering committee. His community engagement includes serving as the Board of Directors’ chairman for KLRN/PBS, the Metro SA Chamber of Commerce, the San Antonio Food Bank, the Tobin Center for Performing Arts, and United Way San Antonio & Bexar County. Seymour also served on the City of San Antonio Board of Adjustments and the CPS Energy Rate Advisory Committee.



Throughout the year, group and squadron leaders will invite their honorary commanders to join them for various work and social events, while also having the opportunity to learn more about their honorary commanders’ areas of responsibility.