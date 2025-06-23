Remains of World War II Airman to be buried in Iowa Falls, Iowa

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Melvin L. Huff, 19, an airman killed in action during World War II, will be interred Jun. 28 at Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Linn’s Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



In January 1945, Huff was assigned to 360th Service Group, Combat Replacement Training Center, Far East Air Force, and deployed in present day Papua New Guinea. An aerial gunner, he was initially reported missing in action on Jan 20.



Huff was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency July 30, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Huff, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3899353/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-huff-m/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Linn’s Funeral Home, (641) 648-2569.

