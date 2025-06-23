AMCOM Leaders Address Transformation and Fiscal Priorities at Spring Forum

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson leads discussion during the AMCOM...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson leads discussion during the AMCOM Leaders Spring Forum, June 17, 2025 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The forum brought together AMCOM senior leaders to address transformation, workforce alignment, and fiscal priorities supporting Army readiness. see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command gathered at Redstone Arsenal’s Sparkman Center on June 17 for the AMCOM Leaders Spring Forum—a daylong session centered on transformation, fiscal responsibility, and workforce alignment in support of the Army’s evolving priorities.

Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, opened the forum with a strategic overview of Army Transformation Initiatives and AMCOM’s critical role in supporting readiness across the enterprise.

“This is not business as usual,” Robinson said. “We are transforming to meet future threats. Our job is to deliver responsive, reliable sustainment—faster and smarter.”

She emphasized the importance of capability-based investments, innovation, and divestment of legacy systems to better position the command for the future.

“We must be agile and prepared to pivot,” she added. “AMCOM’s responsibility is to ensure continuous and responsive sustainment—no matter what the operating environment throws at us.”

Following Robinson’s remarks, financial and personnel challenges took center stage. Heidi Lattuca, deputy chief of staff for resource management, G-8, provided a comprehensive outlook on fiscal year 2025 and 2026 funding, outlining anticipated reductions and the tough decisions that accompany them.

The discussion then shifted to workforce alignment. Carlen Chestang, deputy chief of staff for human resource management, G-1, highlighted ongoing restructuring efforts aimed at matching personnel and skills with the Army’s highest-priority missions—supporting AMCOM’s “People” line of effort.

“Our future success depends on putting the right people in the right roles at the right time,” Chestang said. “We are working deliberately to shape a workforce that’s adaptive, skilled, and mission-ready.”

Lisa Hirschler, director of the Business Transformation Office, followed with a presentation on how data analytics and advanced manufacturing are helping drive efficiencies and inform smarter sustainment decisions.

“We’re applying new tools to old problems—finding smarter ways to maintain readiness with fewer resources,” Hirschler said.

As the session neared its close, Don Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, underscored the importance of honest dialogue and courageous leadership at every level of the organization.

“Now’s the time to be bold and realistic,” Nitti said. “We’re not just managing change—we’re shaping it.”

The forum concluded with an open roundtable discussion, providing leaders across AMCOM the opportunity to voice concerns, ask questions, and reaffirm their commitment to delivering readiness in a rapidly evolving Army.

“The future fight demands that we act with urgency and discipline,” Robinson said. “Our strength lies in our people—and in our shared commitment to building a more agile, innovative, and accountable AMCOM.”

The AMCOM Leaders Forum is part of the command’s ongoing effort to strengthen the enterprise through collaboration, innovation, and mission-focused leadership.