Osan 2035: Charting the Future of the Installation

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Wing leadership, civil engineers, and mission partners marked a major milestone in the Osan’s long-range planning efforts during the Installation Development Plan board, held June 13.



During the board, attendees reviewed planning materials, maps, and visual renderings illustrating how Osan will evolve to meet future mission requirements and community needs. The group finalized the Osan 2035+ Plan, a strategic roadmap that outlines infrastructure improvements over the next 10 to 15 years.



The plan fulfills congressional requirements for installation master planning and centers on three strategic priorities: Super Squadron, Tour Normalization, and Future Proofing. It reflects outcomes from a January 2025 planning workshop with more than 150 attendees from over 45 base organizations, as well as five months of follow-up coordination.



In addition to supporting long-term force posture across the Indo-Pacific, the plan introduces a wide range of base improvements intended to enhance daily life for Airmen and families.



“There will be significant amounts of construction,” said Lt. Col. Brigham Moore, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander. “The things that will be most impactful to the community will be freshly renovated dorms, new family housing, updated medical and fitness facilities, and increased access to safe, connected community spaces.”



The planning effort was completed entirely in-house, on a timeline far shorter than typical industry standards. What normally takes up to two years and several million dollars in contracted work was completed by base teams in just five months.



“Balancing such a large effort in-house with daily demands has been the most challenging aspect of this,” Moore said. “But the product has been hugely rewarding, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team and all they have accomplished.”



As Osan’s mission evolves, the 2035+ Plan will remain a living document. It will be updated as needed to continue supporting the needs of service members, families, and joint partners in the region.



The plan not only addresses today’s operational demands but also lays the foundation for sustained success across future mission sets, installation growth, and community needs. It reflects months of collaboration across Team Osan and will continue to evolve with its mission and people at the center.



The board concluded with Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, signing the plan, formally endorsing both the work completed to date and the work still ahead.



“Planning for our base's success begins with the decisions we make today,” said McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “This plan reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, resilience, and readiness, ensuring the installation remains a base that supports mission execution and quality of life for decades to come. I’m extremely proud of our Civil Engineers for leading the charge on this initiative.”

Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 06.24.2025 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR