Into the Fire!: Miramar’s very own wins the USMC Military Firefighter of the Year award

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION Miramar, Calif—U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gaven Skyles, an aircraft rescue and firefighting specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, was recently named the 2024 USMC Military Firefighter of the Year standing out among more than 700 active-duty Marine Corps firefighters. Earning the title of USMC Military Firefighter of the Year shows that Skyles’ not only excelled in his firefighting duties but also demonstrated superior leadership, technical skill and commitment.



"Sgt. Skyles is one of the most dedicated and hardworking NCOs I have had the privilege of working with,” says Chief Warrant Officer Eric Cox, Skyles’ Officer-in-Charge, “He has shown unwavering commitment to personal and professional development, consistently striving to improve both himself and those around him in his role as an aircraft rescue firefighter. His contributions extend beyond the Marine Corps, serving as a valuable asset to both the Miramar fire department and the San Diego fire community. Sgt. Skyles dedication to his craft is evident through his voluntary service as an emergency medical technician during liberty periods, consistently supporting both San Diego and Miramar fire operations. His leadership and work ethic make him an ideal candidate for any position, and it has been an honor to collaborate with him."



A native of Snohomish, Washington, known as the “antique capital of the Northwest,” Skyles grew up in a historic district on Avenue D. Growing up, he felt a strong calling and wanted to be just like his father, who was also a Marine. Bringing the phrase “like father, like son” to life, Skyles enlisted in the Marine Corps and eventually served in Iwakuni, Japan from 2021-2024 in the same unit his father had served, just over 20 years apart.



In addition to his dad, Skyles credits his entire family with shaping him to become the selfless leader and dedicated Marine he is today.



His uncle PJ always reminded him, “Good enough is never good enough.” This was a constant reminder to Skyles to never become stagnant in life and to look for opportunities to lead and make a difference within his community.

He adds, “My late grandmother, Tammy Cox, taught me that the Lord put us here to help, care, give, and be charitable to one another. I hope to always give far more than I take, just as she did during her life.”



Eager to explain what he enjoys doing as an aircraft rescue and firefighting specialist, Skyles says that aircraft salvage operations are the most rewarding and unique part of his military occupational specialty. During these operations, he carefully recovers parts of crashed aircraft for repurpose and investigation boards. When there is an aircraft recovery, his knowledge of aircrafts, the capabilities of rescue equipment, and the skillset of his Marines are put to the test and utilizes his training and preparation in real life scenarios.



Beyond firefighting, the most rewarding part of being a Marine to Skyles is the impact he has with communities across the globe. During his time in service, he has been able to support communities by volunteering with Toys for Tots, raising money for the CAL Fire Foundation by running the LA marathon in full firefighting gear, and assisting a non-profit organization to raise money to gift Japanese orphans Christmas presents. His hard work and dedication positively impact both the Marine Corps and communities globally.