Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Ford City, Pennsylvania

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Howard A. Troup, 29, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Jun. 26 at Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, Pennsylvania. Welch Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Pennsylvania, Troup was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He went missing in action Sept. 1when enemy forces attacked and overran his company’s defensive positions during a battle in the vicinity of Hill 409, near Am-sin, South Korea.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Nov. 20, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Welch Funeral Home, 724-763-9041.

