Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Welcomes New Commander in Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Brig. Gen. Yolonda "YR" Summons, commander of Medical Readiness Command, West and Defense Health Network West passes the guidon to Col. Mark L. Jacques, incoming commander, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, as he assumes command in a formal change of command ceremony held in the hospital atrium on June 18.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) marked a significant leadership transition on June 18, as Col. Mark L. Jacques assumed command from Col. Garrick L. Cramer during a formal change of command ceremony held in the hospital atrium.

Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander of Medical Readiness Command, West and Defense Health Network West served as the reviewing officer and led the ceremony. She extended gratitude to the distinguished guests, family members, CRDAMC staff, and visitors for attending, and commended the team for hosting another exceptional event.

“Today we honor not one, but two remarkable officers for their unwavering dedication to the defense of this nation and the care of those who serve — Col. Garrick Cramer and Col. Mark Jacques.

She praised Cramer’s tenure as commander, noting his visionary leadership and ability to align strategic objectives with the priorities of Fort Hood and MEDCOM leadership, as well as the directives of the Defense Health Agency. Summons thanked Cramer for his service to Team CRDAMC and the Fort Hood community, “We wish you continued success in your new role,” she said.

Cramer will assume duties as deputy commander of the 65th Medical Brigade in the Republic of Korea.

In his remarks, Cramer reflected on his two-year command, calling it “one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences” of his career.

“I stand before you today filled with gratitude, reflection, and pride,” Cramer said. “I am confident that Col. Jacques will lead this exceptional team to even greater heights. Thank you all for your inspiration and commitment to excellence in providing the highest quality care to our soldiers and families.”

He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the CRDAMC team and affirmed the deep bonds formed during his command.

“I will carry the memories and lessons from this experience with me always,” he said. “It has truly been an honor to serve as your commander.”

Turning to the future, Summons expressed confidence in Jacques’ leadership.

“I can attest to his experience, his energy, and his vision to lead this team into its next chapter,” she said. Summons stressed a new commander needs to be present, be consistent, and be competent. “Above all, take care of people. When you take care of people, mission success will follow,” she added.

Jacques brings extensive experience and credentials to his new role. He holds a master’s degree in public health from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and is board certified in pediatrics, aerospace medicine, and occupational medicine. He previously served as command surgeon for the 29th Hospital Center and has held numerous leadership roles in medical commands. He is also a recipient of the Surgeon General’s prestigious A-Designator in Aerospace Medicine.

In his speech, Jacques emphasized that the day was not about him, but about honoring the accomplishments of CRDAMC under Cramer’s leadership. He asked the team for support in keeping a few key promises during his time in command.

“To Lt. Gen. Admiral, Maj. Gen. Cox, and the III Armored Corps — I promise never to forget why I’m here and why CRDAMC exists,” Jacques said. “We will tirelessly support the warfighter and ensure the Army can accomplish its mission.”

He also pledged to Brig. Gen. Summons and Command Sgt. Maj. Blash that CRDAMC would proudly represent both DHA and MEDCOM.

“We will master our medical skills, provide world-class care, and maintain our bearing as Army professionals,” he said. “I promise to be intentional in sharing this journey with you — it is as much your legacy as it is mine.”

Jacques concluded by acknowledging the challenges ahead, while promising to always prioritize the team’s success.

“I will make mistakes and have much to learn,” he said. “But I promise to always put you first and work tirelessly to support you, both as individuals and as an organization. As the saying goes, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ I look forward to going far with all of you.”

“Combat-ready care — this we will defend,” he concluded.