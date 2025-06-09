Communications upgrades prepare C-130Js for contested environments

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– The 317th Airlift Wing is testing advanced communications hardware for certification on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, enhancing situational awareness and command connectivity for future missions.



The upgrades, tested June 2 at Dyess Air Force Base, feature the latest carry-on, carry-off airborne tactical communications system, known as the Joint Deployable Airborne Package, paired with hatch-mounted radio frequency antennas. The antennas enable commercial satellite communications through SpaceX's Starshield Low Earth Orbit constellation, providing ultra-high-frequency, secure, beyond-line-of-sight capabilities.



Together, these enhancements support up to four independent tactical networks at varying classification levels through integrated network and server modules.



"The goal is to ensure joint task force air and ground commanders have real-time, accurate information while in transit, enabling informed decisions," said Darrell Wheat, 4th Joint Communications Support Element transition systems portfolio manager. "Previously limited by size and cost, these capabilities now offer greater flexibility to support more users, improving mission effectiveness and readiness."



Designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing aircraft systems, the upgrades allow quick installation and straightforward maintenance by standard maintenance crews.



"These plug-and-play upgrades are designed for rapid setup before a mission and can be removed within minutes," said Clay Holt, 317th Operations Support Squadron airlift wing link unit manager. "Because they don’t require permanent modifications, there’s no need for specialized training, which makes this a practical and efficient solution."



The upgrades align with Air Mobility Command's ‘25 in 25’ initiative, which aims to equip 25 percent of AMC's fleet with in-flight communications for both secret and unclassified information by the end of 2025.



"As these systems expand across airlift missions, they boost joint interoperability, mission assurance and global connectivity within operational environments," said Maj. Ryan Robinson, AMC A346 tactical data link subject matter expert. "This supports the broader strategy of adaptive basing, resilient communications and distributed operations."

