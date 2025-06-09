Fort McCoy’s Veterans Memorial Plaza was dedicated in 2009; serves as center point for McCoy ceremonies, more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown May 19, 2025, at the Commemorative Area at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Veterans Memorial Plaza is shown May 19, 2025, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

In July 2024, the Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony took place for the second time in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area. That practice has continued through 2025 with many ceremonies also taking place in front of the plaza as well.



The plaza was dedicated in 2009 at the Commemorative Area, and in the years since has been a consistent draw annually where thousands of people who come to the installation also stop to see this memorial. Many also often ask how it came to be and what it means.



Well, it starts with the Commemorative Area.



The work to establish the Commemorative Area began in 1992 during the 50th anniversary of World War II, said former Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Linda Fournier in a previous article, who was responsible for the Commemorative Area from its inception to October 2015.



Camp McCoy, like many other military reservations, grew significantly during the World War II era. Because of this expansion and the construction of the cantonment area, much of what Fort McCoy looks like today is the result of changes that occurred during that war.



“At the time of the 50th anniversary of World War II, Fort McCoy, like many installations of that era, was in the process of demolishing or significantly renovating its World War II-era wood structures,” said Fournier in September 2015. “We felt it was important to our heritage to retain for the future a few of these buildings as the work to modernization and upgrade the cantonment area increased.



“It was deemed appropriate by the command group that it was significantly important to retain a few of these structures as a representation of our past,” Fournier said. “At the time, Fort McCoy had one of the largest remaining inventories of World War II-era facilities anywhere, and DOD (Department of Defense) was supportive of Fort McCoy’s efforts to set aside a collection of such structures as part of our World War II commemoration. Fort McCoy was one of the first installations to do so.”



Between 1992 and 1995, five adjoining World War II troop buildings — three barracks, a “mess hall” facility, and an administrative building — in the 900 block of the cantonment area permanently were set aside for commemoration purposes.



Since then, this area has grown into a 10-acre site that now includes an Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and the History Center. With the expansion, the site was re-designated as the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area since it serves to tell the entire history of Fort McCoy from its founding in 1909 to the present day, Fournier said.



Construction on Veterans Memorial Plaza began in 2006, as did the work to create the five Soldier statues on the memorial representative of each of the major conflicts that Fort McCoy had been involved with to that point in time: i.e., World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the war on terrorism, Fournier said.



The formal dedication of Veterans Memorial Plaza was June 13, 2009 — the date of Fort McCoy’s 100th anniversary. Several descendants of the installation’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy, attended this dedication, Fournier said. The dedication was the key event in a series of activities held during Fort McCoy’s yearlong centennial observance.



Ever since its dedication, the Veterans Memorial Plaza has been the center of more than a dozen annual Armed Forces Day Open House events, dozens of official events, dozens of tours, and met by thousands of people throughout the years.



“The visual image we strive to project to every visitor is one of professionalism and an appreciation for the sacrifice of those who have served our nation,” Fournier said about the reason for creating the Commemorative Area and Veterans Memorial Plaza. “Our commitment is to maintain the Commemorative Area in a manner that clearly conveys the impression that the staff here is truly proud of our heritage.”



Current Fort McCoy Public Affairs Specialist Melissa Dubois said the memorial and the Commemorative Area are a treasure for everyone to enjoy.



“Veterans Memorial Plaza is truly special area that our visitors always say is a wonderful dedication to our veterans,” Dubois said. “It really is a special place.”



In 2025, the flags for the area were first raised on the memorial on May 1. May 1 in many countries is known as May Day. In the U.S., it’s also known as National Loyalty Day, which is a lesser-known holiday “on which American freedom is recognized and American citizens are encouraged to reaffirm their loyalty to the U.S.,” according to https://www.holidayscalendar.com/event/national-loyalty-day. “It’s been a day set aside continuously every year by each U.S President since the late-1950s. It’s a day on which people are expected to raise flags, reflect on their American heritage and ponder the nations’ founding principles and the enduring traditions of freedom and democracy. It’s also a day on which people are encouraged to give thanks to members and former members of the U.S military for their service to the country.”



For more information about the Commemorative Area, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 502-898-2407, by email at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.list.pao-admin@mail.mil, or go online to see the Commemorative Area section in the Fort McCoy Guide at https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/pubs/pdf_73364.pdf.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”