Corps of Engineers, City of Vermilion, & Erie Metroparks Celebrate Completion of West Pier Repair and Start of East Pier Repair

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, City of Vermilion, and Erie Metroparks celebrated the completion of construction on a multi-year repair of Vermilion Harbor’s West Pier and start of the final phase of repairs of its East Pier.



The combined $23 million investment in these projects is critical to safe navigation on the Great Lakes, the local and regional economy, and protection for residents and visitors of Vermilion.



“The Corps of Engineers brought significant dedication and expertise to this investment in Great Lakes infrastructure, ensuring it was delivered on time and within budget for the nation, the region, and the people of Vermilion,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Once all repairs are complete, Vermilion’s piers are sure to protect boaters, people, and the local economy for decades to come, just as they’ve done for nearly 190 years.”



“Through the piers pass Vermilion’s very active recreational boat traffic. The friends and families that visit us on those watercraft help fuel our economy. Many keep coming back year after year to dock in our town. My sincere thanks to Congresswoman Kaptur and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for helping keep our waterways safe and attractive for everyone,” said City of Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer.



“The Board of Park Commissioners and I are grateful for the funding provided by Congresswoman Kaptur, and for the Army Corps of Engineers’ diligence in completing the project on time. The repair of the Vermilion Harbor West Pier is critical to the safety of mariners, beach goers, and the Vermilion community. After years of planning and partnering with Mayor Forthofer, Western Reserve Land Conservancy, and the Vermilion community, Erie MetroParks is excited to mobilize and complete construction at Wakefield MetroPark this year,” said Erie Metroparks Executive Director Melissa Price.



“The completion of repairs on the Vermilion Harbor West Pier represents a historic investment in our region’s infrastructure, and our people,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development. “This project enhances safety for inter-lake and international trade while also protecting our precious Lake Erie. A thriving Lake Erie is essential for the prosperity of northern Ohio and the entire Great Lakes Region. I am grateful to see the major federal funding I secured support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in this critical endeavor. I am honored to join the Corps and local leaders today to see the final improvements for the West Pier, and I look forward to seeing the completion of the East Pier this fall.”



“Congratulations to the City of Vermilion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and Erie Metroparks on completing the West Pier repairs and beginning vital construction of the East Pier. Strengthening this infrastructure will allow for continued economic growth in the region and create a safe community for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Husted.



--West Pier Repair--

Repairs to 1,100 feet of the West Pier were completed with multiple projects started in 2021 and completed in June 2025. The most recent project focused on the south reach of the pier. The repair included installation of steel sheet pile with voids filled between the existing seawall and new sheet pile, as well as grading, hydroseeding, and tree planting in the adjacent Wakefield Metropark.



Previous repairs to the West Pier from the beach to the north wrap included removing stone that had settled on the lake side of the pier, placing new granular material, and resetting the cap stones to their initial elevations.



--East Pier Repair--

Repairs to the 600 feet of the East Pier are scheduled to take place from July 7 through January 2026 under a $6.5 million awarded to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials, L.L.C., located in September 2024. The repair will include removal of existing stone on both the beach side and channel sides of the pier; installation of sheet pile, tie rods, walers; backfilling with granular material; and reusing the removed stone to create a fresh cap on the top of the pier. The site will be restored to its original condition following construction.



A repair to 200 feet of the northern end of the East Pier was completed in 2021 with more than 2,000 tons of stone and concrete installed.



Repairs to Vermilion’s piers are 100% federally funded under operations and maintenance.



--About Vermilion Harbor--

Vermilion Harbor is in Erie County, Ohio, on the south shore of Lake Erie at the mouth of the Vermilion River, about 37 miles west of Cleveland and 21 miles east of Sandusky. Vermilion Harbor is a small-craft harbor originally authorized by the River & Harbor Act and constructed in 1836 by the federal government for commercial purposes. Vermilion Harbor is comprised of a channel approach from the lake and the lower 3,600 feet of the Vermilion River. Protective structures consist of east and west laid up stone over timber crib piers with a total length of 1,792 feet and a cellular steel sheet pile detached breakwater with a length of 864 feet. Boating trip and annual craft spending at Vermilion Harbor generates an estimated $6.9 million in revenues to accommodations, restaurants, retail, boat repair, and other services and industries and supports more than 44 full-time equivalent jobs, $3.3 million in labor income, $4.4 million in the gross regional product, and $7.3 million in economic output in the local impact area.



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.



For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th