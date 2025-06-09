Commander and his priorities

Col. Adam Carlson assumed command of the 185th Air Refueling Wing over the June training weekend.



“Our mission is clear," said Carlson during the change of command ceremony.



"We are here to be ready for today and keep building for tomorrow, that begins with developing empowered Airmen who are ready to innovate, adapt and deliver agile air power,” he said.



What experience does Carlson bring to the unit and how does he intend to accomplish this mission?



The new commander was born at Fort Carson in Colorado, but his family moved to Iowa when he was young and grew up in Ames.



Carlson enlisted with the 185th in 1999 and was commissioned in 2003. He completed his KC-135 pilot training for the unit in 2005.



In his 25 years of service, the Air Force has taken Carlson to a variety of places, including locations under Central Command and Indo-Pacific Command, as well as the Pentagon.



He has previously led at the 185th as Maintenance Squadron commander and Maintenance Group commander.



Before taking command at the 185th, Carlson served as the Director of the National Guard Bureau’s Joint Action Control Office at the Pentagon.



“My time and experience at the 185th have been fantastic,” said Carlson. “The people here are what really make this unit the best in the Air Force. The passion, work ethic and positive attitude everyone has makes it a place people want to come to every day.”



As commander, he explained that he has three main priorities: people, readiness and innovation.



“Taking care of our people means ensuring we have the right people in the right jobs,” explained Carlson, “ensuring we are providing them with growth opportunities, developing them in future leaders and they have all the appropriate benefits.”



Carlson said he wants to ensure every member of this unit is valued and treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. He also noted that this involves caring for the families of citizen Airmen as well as their employers outside the military.



Carlson emphasized that his second and equally important priority is readiness.



“In these uncertain times, with global landscapes shifting and new threats emerging, the readiness of the 185th is paramount,” he said. “We must ensure our Airmen are rigorously trained, possessing the skills and adaptability to face any challenge. Lastly, for our Airmen and equipment to be always ready for any task,” he said, “we’ll work on ensuring the runway is replaced to enable continued mission success.”



The commander explained that as fiscal constraints loom, he is focusing on innovation.



“The current climate demands we achieve more with fewer resources,” he explained. “We must foster a culture that embraces creative problem-solving, encourages the development of cutting-edge technologies and optimizes existing systems.



As a leader, Carlson explained what he has learned throughout his career and those he looks up to.



“My time at the Pentagon provided invaluable exposure to top senior leaders,” he said, “granting me a unique perspective on the current adversarial landscape and the challenges we face.”



Carlson explained that Lt. Col. Dave Page, a previous Chief of Wing Plans, taught him the value of teamwork for the Air Force.



“He taught me to build strong relationships with my team and create an environment where everyone feels comfortable sharing information and raising concerns,” he said. “No mission succeeds without a cohesive team, and Page instilled that lesson in me.”



He explained that he is both quite excited, yet humbled, to step into wing command, and he hopes that he can continue in the leadership efforts of his predecessor, Col. Sonya Morrison.

