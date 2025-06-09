Fort Buchanan Continues Celebrating the Army's 250th Birthday with a Luncheon

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Service members, civilians, families, elected officials, and community members gathered at the installation community club, June 13 to continue celebrating the Army's 250th birthday with a luncheon.



Brig. Gen. Fernando Fernández, U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador, delivered the keynote speech at the event.



“The U.S. Army is one of the most capable military forces in history. From storming the beaches of Normandy to providing critical support to local authorities here in Puerto Rico during natural disasters, Soldiers have repeatedly answered the call of duty,” said Fernández.



The Army Reserve Ambassador also highlighted the contributions of U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico who have served in the Army.



“As citizens of the United States, thousands of Puerto Ricans have participated in every major U.S. military engagement, from World War I to the most recent conflicts in the Middle East. Although the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have ended, Soldiers from Puerto Rico are still in harm's way,” Fernández added.



According to recent publications from the 1st Mission Support Command, hundreds of Soldiers from the island are currently deployed to Latin America, the Middle East, and Poland, among other countries.



Senator Carmelo Rios, Vice President of the Senate of Puerto Rico, attended the celebration and brought an official resolution from the Puerto Rico Senate to congratulate the Army and its personnel.



“The U.S. Army faces the challenges of every era with discipline and determination. In this context, Puerto Rico has played a significant role in the United States' military history, including Fort Buchanan which is a vital installation in the Caribbean, providing logistical, training, and mobilization support. In light of this, the Senate of Puerto Rico pays homage to the U.S. Army on the occasion of its 250th anniversary and gives special recognition to Fort Buchanan,” said Rios, noting that the senators approved the proclamation unanimously.



Another elected official at the ceremony was State House Representative Angel Morey, who read an official proclamation from the House of Representatives to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday.



“Beyond military operations, the Army has played a critical role in responding during times of great need, as clearly demonstrated in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. For all these sacrifices, the Puerto Rico House of Representatives expresses its deepest appreciation and gratitude to the United States Army and extends congratulations to the entire military community on the island. Happy Birthday!” read Morey.



The formal part of the ceremony concluded with the cutting of the cake by Brig. Gen. Carlos Torres Febus, Puerto Rico National Guard Land Component Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Reynaldo Soto, command senior enlisted leader of the Puerto Rico National Guard, Col. Blake Price, 1st Mission Support Command Operations, Command Sgt. Maj. Alvin Medina, from the Army Reserve 2nd Battalion-348th Regiment, Col. John D. Samples, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara from the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan.



The luncheon also featured musical performances by the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico National Guard.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves as the Army's home in the Caribbean, supporting approximately 15,000 active-duty personnel from the Reserve, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, facilitating the deployment of military personnel anywhere, at any time.



