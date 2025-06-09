DM participates in YMCA "Heroes Day"

Service members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participated in “Heroes Day” at the YMCA of Southern Arizona, June 12, 2025. The annual event welcomed 140 campers, ages 7 to 15, many of whom are children of military families impacted by injury or loss.



Service members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base visited the camp to share hands-on demonstrations of their career fields, giving campers a closer look at life in uniform and the diverse roles and missions that support DM’s warfighting capabilities.



“It’s a chance to give back to children whose parents have gotten injured or paid the ultimate sacrifice in service,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Wilken, 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron general dentist.



Campers learned about different types of munition and the mission the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron supports. They also interacted with tactical combat casualty care training aids and familiarized themselves with techniques and equipment used by the 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.



“These families have gone through incredible hardship, so providing a week of summer camp allows the kids to truly be kids again,” said Wilken. “Davis-Monthan gets to be a small part of that week by showcasing some unique career fields to demonstrate that heroes come in all forms.”



Service members reminded campers that heroism isn’t always found in headlines, it’s an everyday commitment to serve, mentor and support.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.16.2025 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US